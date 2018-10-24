

The Canadian Press





GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. -- One man is dead following an explosion at a well site in northern Alberta.

RCMP Const. Melanie McIntosh says initial reports indicate a gas leak caused the explosion south of Grande Prairie near Musreau Lake on Tuesday night.

A 50-year-old worker died at the scene and a second man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third man was not hurt.

"All three were working in the area at the time of the incident," McIntosh said Wednesday.

She added that the gas leak had been contained.

A spokesman for Mojek Resources, an oil and gas producer based in Calgary, said the death happened at the company's well site.

"We are currently dealing with the situation in Grande Prairie to ensure the safety of environment and persons," said Emmanuel Nwachukwu.

The company will comment further when more is known about what happened, he said.

Officials with Alberta's Occupational Health and Safety unit are investigating.