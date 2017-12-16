Man dead after wrong-way crash between SUV and truck in Ontario
Emergency workers are shown at the scene of a serious collision on Hwy. 401 near Bowmanville on Saturday morning.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 10:27AM EST
CLARINGTON, Ont. - Provincial police say a man is dead after his SUV slammed head-on into a transport truck on the highway in Clarington, Ont., early Saturday morning.
OPP say the SUV was travelling the wrong way on the 401 at highway speeds when it hit the tractor-trailer at about 3 a.m. Saturday.
They say the lone person in the SUV -- a 38-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. -- was pronounced dead.
Images from the scene show the front half of the SUV was completely crushed.
The eastbound lanes remained closed for several hours Saturday morning, and police are asking any witnesses to the crash to come forward.
