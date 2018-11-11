Man dead after police shooting on Vancouver Island
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 11, 2018 8:32AM EST
SHAWNIGAN LAKE, B.C. -- RCMP say British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting that involved its officers in Shawnigan Lake on Saturday.
The Mounties say their officers entered a home with the intention of arresting a man in relation to an assault investigation.
When the officers went inside, they say a man advanced on them with "an edged weapon."
The Mounties say they tried to use a stun gun unsuccessfully and shots were fired by police.
The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, but no one else was injured.
The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Man dead after police shooting on Vancouver Island
- Tsilhqot'in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief
- Man charged after allegedly throwing 67-year-old woman to the ground, stealing vehicle
- Mourners pay respects to former premier Bernard Landry at Quebec legislature
- Remembrance Day: Canadians mark 100 years since end of First World War