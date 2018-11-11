

The Canadian Press





SHAWNIGAN LAKE, B.C. -- RCMP say British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating a fatal shooting that involved its officers in Shawnigan Lake on Saturday.

The Mounties say their officers entered a home with the intention of arresting a man in relation to an assault investigation.

When the officers went inside, they say a man advanced on them with "an edged weapon."

The Mounties say they tried to use a stun gun unsuccessfully and shots were fired by police.

The man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, but no one else was injured.

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating the incident.