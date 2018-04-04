

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An Alberta man convicted in the death of his toddler is scheduled to speak at a holistic exposition in Calgary.

David Stephan is listed as one of the presenters for the “Body Soul & Spirit Expo,” which bills itself as a “holistic lifestyle show” that showcases products, services and resources for “growth, wholeness and self-understanding.”

According to the show’s website, Stephan will speak about how to achieve brain and thyroid health during a session on Friday. He runs a natural supplement business called Truehope Nutritional Support.

In 2016, Stephan and his wife were convicted of failing to provide the necessaries of life to their 19-month-old son Ezekiel. During the trial, the court heard the couple tried to treat their son’s bacterial meningitis with natural remedies such as, garlic, onion and horseradish instead of taking him to a doctor. Ezekiel died in 2012.

Stephan was sentenced to four months in prison and his wife was given three months of house arrest. Before the sentences are carried out, the case will be heard by the Supreme Court in May after an appeals court ruling wasn’t unanimous.

Earlier this year, Stephan was scheduled to speak at the Health and Wellness Expos of Canada in various cities across the country until sponsors protested his involvement and he was dropped.

The organizer of the “Body Soul & Spirit Expo” told CTV Calgary that Stephan’s inclusion in the show as one of the presenters is acceptable.

With files from CTV Calgary