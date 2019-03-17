Man charged with murdering 17-year-old attacked during Winnipeg home invasion
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, March 17, 2019 3:00PM EDT
WINNIPEG -- Police say a man shot by police during an alleged Winnipeg home invasion has now been charged with the murder of a teen who was killed during the incident.
Investigators say 29-year-old Ronald Bruce Chubb is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Jaime Adao.
Police say Adao was with his grandmother when their home was allegedly broken into on March 3.
They say officers arrived within four minutes of the teen calling 911 and found the boy being attacked with a weapon.
Officers shot at the attacker, and both he and the teen were taken to hospital, where Adao died and the accused was treated for critical injuries.
Chubb is also facing charges of attempted murder and failing to comply with probation.
