

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Edmonton have charged a 29-year-old man with two counts of second-degree murder after finding the bodies of two young children hidden in an apartment.

Officers with the Edmonton Police Service were called to an area in the southeast part of the city on Wednesday evening after receiving reports of a man chasing an injured woman.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman, who said she had two young children who were missing. She told police the suspect is the father of the youngest child.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover, police say.

Police searched the woman’s apartment and did not find the children, but three hours later were called back to the area after receiving reports of a naked man “acting erratically” in a nearby garage that had been broken into. The man was identified as the suspect in the first incident and was taken into custody.

After questioning the man about the whereabouts of the children, officers returned to the apartment, where they found them dead in a storage room. Police say the bodies were hidden under a pile of various household items.

Homicide Acting Staff Sgt. Terrie Affolder told reporters they expect results of an autopsy later Friday.

Affolder said the 29-year-old male suspect has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation.

Police are not releasing the name of the suspect in order to protect the identity of the victims.

“We want to support domestic violence victims and ensure that they are comfortable to come forward to police with information,” Affolder said.

She added the suspect did not live with the family, but was “still having a relationship of some sort” with the woman.

Officers are not releasing the ages of the children, although sources previously told CTV Edmonton they are a seven-month-old baby and a three-year-old toddler.