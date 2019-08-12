

The Canadian Press





ALNWICK-HALDIMAND TOWNSHIP , Ont. -- Provincial police say a man has been charged with fraud after allegedly offering to install internet towers in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, Ont., with no intention of following through.

Investigators say there were two alleged incidents where the man reportedly claimed to work for a legitimate internet company and offered to install the towers.

They say the man claimed the towers would greatly improve internet signals.

They say he allegedly took a portion of the cost up front for equipment and materials.

Police say the man was then difficult to communicate with, and it became clear that he didn't intend to provide the service he was paid for.

Officers say the 29-year-old from Port Hope, Ont., is charged with fraud over $5,000.