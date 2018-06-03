Man charged with first-degree murder in death of Toronto mother
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 7:12PM EDT
Police have made an arrest in the case of a Toronto mother who was found dead in her home last week.
In the early hours of May 26, police were called to an east Toronto home where they found 41-year-old Rhoderie Estrada in an upstairs bedroom with obvious signs of trauma. At the time, investigators said an unknown intruder had entered the home through a side window.
Estrada had three children and had worked as a nurse at Toronto's St. Joseph's Health Centre since 2001. A neighbour described her as a “lovely mother.”
On Sunday, police announced that they had made an arrest in the case.
Yostin Murillo, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Murillo is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Monday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.
