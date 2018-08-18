

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Police in Toronto have made an arrest in an alleged assault on a newspaper photographer in the city's downtown.

It happened last Saturday during competing rallies at Nathan Phillips Square, a major public plaza in front of Toronto City Hall.

Toronto Sun photographer Stan Behal says one protester lunged at him and hit him in the head.

Behal says he decided to file a police complaint because he believes the alleged attack was motivated by growing anti-media sentiment.

In a statement Saturday night, police said they had arrested a 29-year-old man from Toronto earlier in the day.

Police say Donald Joseph Macleod has been charged with assault and is due in court Wednesday.