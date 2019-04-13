Man charged in Toronto underground stabbing death makes court appearance
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 13, 2019 1:26PM EDT
TORONTO -- A 19-year-old man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Toronto's underground PATH network has appeared in court.
Duncan O'Neil Sinclair of Toronto is charged with first-degree murder in last week's attack.
He made a brief court appearance Saturday morning, the day after police say they arrested him in Midland, Ont., more than 100 km north of the city.
Rae Cara Carrington, 51, was found with apparent stab wounds in the concourse underneath King and Bay streets on Wednesday.
Police say the attack was targeted, but they would not comment any possible link between victim and suspect.
The stabbing was not far from where Rosemarie Junor was fatally stabbed in 2015 by Rohinie Bisesar, who was found not criminally responsible for the attack last year.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Edmonton man arrested after allegedly setting fire to more than 10 vehicles
- Nova Scotia legislature passes presumed consent law for organ donation
- Fire at Ottawa's historic ByWard Market under control
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $16 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Missing Quebec woman is alive: Burkina Faso