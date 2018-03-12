

The Canadian Press





BRAGG CREEK, Alta. -- A man is facing charges in a sword attack on a 79-year-old woman who needed to be hospitalized because of serious injuries.

Police were called to a home in Bragg Creek west of Calgary early Friday morning and took a 19-year-old man into custody.

RCMP said the man is related to the woman and lives in the same house.

They also said the suspect makes weapons, possibly as a hobby or for his job.

Marshall Rath of Bragg Creek has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is to appear in court in Cochrane, Alta., on Tuesday.

On Friday, the woman was listed in stable condition, although police said her injuries were serious and would be long-lasting.