Man charged in stabbing of Montreal priest sent for psychiatric evaluation
A man armed with a knife runs toward the altar at Saint Joseph's Oratory during mass on Friday March 22, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 4:04PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A man charged with the attempted murder of a Montreal priest has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.
The Crown and defence agreed that Vlad Cristian Eremia should go to Montreal's Pinel Institute to assess his level of criminal responsibility.
Eremia met with a criminologist at the Montreal courthouse today, who made the recommendation.
Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle ordered Eremia to remain at the hospital for 30 days, returning to court on April 26.
Eremia, who was arraigned over the weekend, also faces a charge of assault with a weapon
Rev. Claude Grou was released from hospital Friday night after suffering minor injuries in the attack.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec taxi drivers decry industry overhaul they say will force them into bankruptcy
- Social media comments continue to dog ranks of United Conservative candidates
- Man charged in stabbing of Montreal priest sent for psychiatric evaluation
- Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong en route to Canada
- Driver was more than 4 times the legal blood alcohol limit, Nfld. police say