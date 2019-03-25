

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- A man charged with the attempted murder of a Montreal priest has been sent to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.

The Crown and defence agreed that Vlad Cristian Eremia should go to Montreal's Pinel Institute to assess his level of criminal responsibility.

Eremia met with a criminologist at the Montreal courthouse today, who made the recommendation.

Quebec court Judge Pierre Labelle ordered Eremia to remain at the hospital for 30 days, returning to court on April 26.

Eremia, who was arraigned over the weekend, also faces a charge of assault with a weapon

Rev. Claude Grou was released from hospital Friday night after suffering minor injuries in the attack.