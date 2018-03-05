

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Mississauga man faces multiple charges after a girl was sexually assaulted by an intruder who allegedly broke into her bedroom early Saturday.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday in Mississauga, where a suspect known to police allegedly crept into the girl’s bedroom while she was sleeping and sexually assaulted her. Police say the girl was “younger than a teenager.”

“We have a young girl that’s inside her house, inside her bedroom, and she’s awoken by a man who’s sexually assaulting her,” Peel Police Const. Harinder Sohi told CTV Toronto.

The girl was taken to hospital and released later in the day. She is not receiving counselling from victim services.

Marcin Gozdzik, 35, of Mississauga, has been arrested and charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and break-and-enter in connection with the case.

Police say the suspect lives in the same neighbourhood but has no connection to the family.

“This is a completely random attack,” Sohi said. He added that the doors to the girl’s house were locked, but would not get into how the suspect might have gained access to her room.

Surveillance footage recorded by Gozdzik’s neighbour shows a man in black clothing leaving his home shortly after 6 a.m. on Saturday. He can be seen returning to the house approximately 40 minutes later.

Police were at the neighbour’s home on Saturday to review the footage.

Court records show Gozdzik has several previous convictions, including two assault convictions.

He appeared in court Monday and is scheduled to appear in bail court on Tuesday.

With files from CTV Toronto