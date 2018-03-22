

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 37-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of Crystal Andrews, a young Manitoba mother.

The RCMP announced Thursday the arrest of Michael William Okemow, a resident of God’s Lake First Nation.

Andrews’ body was found on a trail in a wooded area of God’s Lake in late 2015. The 22-year-old had gone missing in the early morning hours of Nov. 8, 2015, after attending a Halloween social at the local community club.

Investigators concluded that Andrews died of injuries sustained as a result of a “serious assault.”

The RCMP said they were able to eventually identify a suspect in the case thanks to DNA and physical evidence, as well as the co-operation of the God’s Lake community.

Okemow was arrested in Winnipeg earlier this week, police said.

“Crystal’s life was taken tragically and far too soon,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody told a news conference Thursday.

He said Andrews had two children of her own and fostered another three children at the time of her death.

RCMP Chief Supt. Mark Fisher said that many RCMP units worked on the investigation and more than 200 interviews were conducted before the arrest was made.

He said Andrews was loved by her family and friends and was known as a happy person who was always willing to help others.

“She will never be forgotten,” he said.