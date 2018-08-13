Man charged in death of Tess Richey denied bail
Kalen Schlatter, 21, and Tess Richey, 22, appear in separate undated photos obtained from Facebook. On Feb. 5, 2018, Toronto police charged Schlatter in connection with Tess Richey's death.
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 10:57AM EDT
TORONTO -- A man accused of killing a young woman in Toronto's gay village last year has been denied bail.
Kalen Schlatter, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in the November 2017 death of Tess Richey.
Schlatter's bail hearing began last month.
Richey, 22, was reported missing on Nov. 25 after a night out with a friend in Toronto's Church and Wellesley neighbourhood.
Her mother found Richey's body four days later in a stairwell at the back of an alley, just steps from where she was last seen.
Police have said Richey died of "neck compression."
Schlatter let out a disappointed sigh from the accused's box as Superior Court Justice Brian O'Marra said his bail application had been denied.
Schlatter's family members wept and hugged each other as they left the court room.
Richey's friends and family were smiling, some crying softly, at O'Marra's decision.
