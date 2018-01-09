

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A Los Angeles man accused in a hoax that led to Kansas police shooting a man last month has also been charged by Calgary police.

The Calgary Police Service says it has charged Tyler Raj Barriss with public mischief, mischief and fraud.

Police say a man called 911 on Dec. 22 claiming he had shot his father and was holding his mom and younger brother hostage.

While officers were at the scene trying to confirm what happened, another 911 call came in from a woman who lived at the same address.

The woman told police she believed she was the victim of a swatting call -- when someone makes a phoney emergency call aimed at sending tactical officers to a certain location.

Police in Wichita, Kan., charged Barriss with making a false alarm after someone called 911 with a similar shooting-and-kidnapping report at the home of Andrew Finch.