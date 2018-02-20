

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets in Erin, Ont.

Police say a person reported drills, a wallet and lottery tickets had been stolen from two vehicles on Monday.

They say that on Tuesday, officers learned that a man was trying to cash in the tickets at a local store.

Police say a 25-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property.

He's scheduled to appear in court next month.