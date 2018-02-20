Man charged in attempt to cash in allegedly stolen lottery tickets
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 11:36AM EST
Provincial police say a man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets in Erin, Ont.
Police say a person reported drills, a wallet and lottery tickets had been stolen from two vehicles on Monday.
They say that on Tuesday, officers learned that a man was trying to cash in the tickets at a local store.
Police say a 25-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property.
He's scheduled to appear in court next month.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Accused at Quebec pit bull trial tells the court he won't testify
- Judge rules 'vulgar' slur against reporter was not a public disturbance
- Man charged in attempt to cash in allegedly stolen lottery tickets
- Commercial airplane incidents, accidents jump in 2017, safety board says
- Woman with disabilities remained in hospital 15 years as reports called for exit