Man charged in alleged sexual assault of Mississauga, Ont., child
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 2:49PM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- A Mississauga, Ont., man has been charged after police say a child was sexually assaulted in her home.
Officers say a girl, who they described as "younger than a teenager," woke up Saturday morning to find a man in her bedroom.
They say the man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, then fled.
Police say the girl was taken to hospital for an examination but released the same day.
They say a 35-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and breaking and entering.
The man was scheduled to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., on Monday.
