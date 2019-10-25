

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they've laid 14 charges against a man arrested as part of an alleged kidnapping attempt that nearly triggered an Amber Alert.

They allege the man forced a woman and her 18-month-old toddler into his vehicle in the east end of Toronto on Thursday morning and drove away.

Police say bystanders reported seeing the suspect yelling at the woman before forcing the two into his sedan.

Investigators say they were in the process of drafting an Amber Alert when the car was found west of the city by Peel Regional Police.

Police say the man and woman involved in the incident knew each other, but did not provide further details.

Police say the 26-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., is facing charges including five counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and one of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.