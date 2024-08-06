Canada

    • Man charged for allegedly assaulting two women at pro-Palestinian march in St. John's

    A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie A Royal Newfoundland Constabulary police car is shown in St. John's in a June 2020 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie
    Share
    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

    Pro-Palestinian activists say a man assaulted two women on Saturday who were acting as safety marshals during a protest march through downtown St. John's, N.L.

    In an Instagram post, Palestine Action YYT says a motorist exited his vehicle on Water Street and assaulted the women shortly before 3 p.m.

    MUN Students for Palestine, whose members have been demonstrating at Memorial University, says on Instagram the man knocked one of the women to the ground and hit the other woman with an object.

    The group says this was the first violent disruption protesters have faced after 43 weekly marches.

    The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed that officers charged a 47-year-old man Saturday for assaulting and injuring two women on Water Street.

    Police say the man has been charged with two counts of assault, and assault with a weapon. He was released to appear in provincial court on a later date.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News