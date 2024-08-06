Man charged for allegedly assaulting two women at pro-Palestinian march in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Pro-Palestinian activists say a man assaulted two women on Saturday who were acting as safety marshals during a protest march through downtown St. John's, N.L.

In an Instagram post, Palestine Action YYT says a motorist exited his vehicle on Water Street and assaulted the women shortly before 3 p.m.

MUN Students for Palestine, whose members have been demonstrating at Memorial University, says on Instagram the man knocked one of the women to the ground and hit the other woman with an object.

The group says this was the first violent disruption protesters have faced after 43 weekly marches.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary confirmed that officers charged a 47-year-old man Saturday for assaulting and injuring two women on Water Street.

Police say the man has been charged with two counts of assault, and assault with a weapon. He was released to appear in provincial court on a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.