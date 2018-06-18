

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a double stabbing in the city's east end.

Investigators were called to the scene outside of a bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds.

They say Paul Spilchen, 29, of Toronto, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say a 25-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident and was still in hospital on Monday morning.

They say Michael MacKinnon, of Toronto, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.