Man charged following stabbing that left one dead, sent one to hospital
Paul Spilchen, 29, is shown in this handout photo. Spilchen has been identified as the victim in a fatal stabbing near Midland and St. Clair avenues over the weekend. (Toronto Police Service)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 18, 2018 10:11AM EDT
Toronto police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a double stabbing in the city's east end.
Investigators were called to the scene outside of a bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, where they found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds.
They say Paul Spilchen, 29, of Toronto, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
Police say a 25-year-old man was also seriously injured in the incident and was still in hospital on Monday morning.
They say Michael MacKinnon, of Toronto, was arrested Sunday and charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted murder.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Dogs saved from Korean meat farm are recovering well in Montreal shelter
- Man charged following stabbing that left one dead, sent one to hospital
- Sentencing arguments for Quebec City's mosque shooter to begin today
- 'Absolute panic mode': Toby the Shih Tzu stolen in Toronto
- Provincial byelection in Nova Scotia to replace Jamie Baillie to be held Tuesday