Man charged after political argument with girlfriend allegedly turns violent
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 7, 2019 6:40PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - A Kingston, Ont., man is facing numerous charges after a political argument with his girlfriend allegedly turned violent over the weekend.
Kingston police allege the pair returned to the victim's home early Sunday morning and got into a verbal fight about politics.
They allege the man then grabbed the woman by the throat, pinned her down on her bed and tried to rip off her clothes.
They say the man left after the victim screamed for her roommate to call police.
They say officers arrived and found the 29-year-old man still outside the residence.
He's now charged with one count each of choking and sexual assault.
