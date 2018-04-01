

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in Saskatoon have arrested a man after they say he pointed a replica handgun at a police dog.

Saskatoon Police say that an officer was parked at the side of a road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, when he saw a man walking with a handgun and pointing it “in various directions.”

“The officer got out of his patrol car and gave him verbal commands at which time the suspect turned, swearing at the officer, and pointed the handgun directly at him,” the release says.

“The member deployed his K-9 partner at which time the suspect pointed the gun at the dog but was taken to the ground by the dog and taken into custody without further incident,” the release goes on.

Police say the suspect was treated for “injuries consistent with a dog bite.” The officer and the dog were not injured.

A 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges, police say.