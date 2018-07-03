Man charged after dog allegedly beaten on Highway 401 off-ramp: police
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 12:50PM EDT
BOWMANVILLE, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly assaulting a dog on a highway off-ramp east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say officers responded Monday night after witnesses reported seeing a man assaulting a dog on a Highway 401 ramp in Bowmanville, Ont.
Police say several people stopped to aid a golden retriever after seeing the incident.
Investigators say the dog suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an emergency animal clinic.
A 23-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is charged with cruelty to an animal.
