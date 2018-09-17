Man charged after breaking into Ont. home and piling furniture into a bathtub
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 4:17PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Kingston, Ont., home and piling furniture into a bathtub.
Kingston police say a man returned to his residence on Saturday around 1 a.m. to find his furniture tossed around.
Police say the man heard water running in the bathroom and then he called police.
Police say officers who responded to the call found the suspect going through the fridge.
Police say the officers also found water all over the bathroom floor and furniture piled in the bathtub.
They a say a 33-year-old Kingston man is been charged with break and enter, mischief, and breach of probation.
