Man charged after body of woman found in Muskoka Lakes Township, Ont.
Amanda McClaskin is pictured in this handout photo. (OPP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 11, 2018 7:44PM EDT
MUSKOKA LAKES, Ont. - Provincial police say they have charged a man in connection to the death of a missing 36-year-old woman from the Parry Sound, Ont., area.
Police say the body of Amanda McClaskin of Britt-Byng Inlet, Ont., was found early Saturday morning in a wooded area in Muskoka Lakes Township.
They say she was last seen walking away from her home on Aug. 3.
Police say a 39-year-old man from Britt-Byng Inlet, Ont., was charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a body.
They say the man will appear in a Parry Sound, Ont., court on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police.
