Man charged after allegedly trying to run down pedestrians in parking lot
A 21-year-old Toronto man is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and possession of cocaine.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 7, 2018 2:49PM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police say a man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run down pedestrians in a parking lot east of Toronto.
Durham regional police say the incident occurred late last Friday night in a Boston Pizza parking lot in Pickering, Ont.
They say no injuries were reported after the driver was seen allegedly trying to intentionally hit pedestrians.
