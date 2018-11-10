Man charged after allegedly threatening airport, hospital online
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 10, 2018 10:59AM EST
Hamilton police say a man has been charged after he allegedly threatened an airport and a hospital.
Investigators say the charges relate to online threats against Hamilton's John C. Munro International Airport and Hamilton Health Sciences.
They say officers searched a Hamilton home on Friday and arrested a 22-year-old local man without incident.
Police say he's been charged with three counts of uttering threats to cause death.
He's also facing charges of mischief, unauthorized use of a computer and failing to comply with recognizance.
Police say the man has been held for a bail hearing.
