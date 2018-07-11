Man charged after allegedly lying in bed in the wrong apartment
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 12:23PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police have charged a man they say was found lying in a bed in the "wrong apartment" in Kingston, Ont.
They say the incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, when someone reported that a person had unlawfully entered a residence.
Police say the tenant was not home at the time.
Police say that while searching the apartment with the property manager, officers found a man in an upstairs bedroom lying in bed with a baseball bat.
Investigators say the man is a resident in the same complex but did not have permission to be in that unit.
The 24-year-old Kingston man was charged with being unlawfully in a dwelling, and two counts of breach of probation.
Male Found in Bed of Wrong Apartment https://t.co/fLDBz3f3k2 #ygk pic.twitter.com/fkWUP2b2i0— Kingston Police (@KingstonPolice) July 11, 2018
