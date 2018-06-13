

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman at a prominent downtown shopping mall.

They allege the incident happened last weekend while the woman was standing near a washroom at the Toronto Eaton Centre.

Police allege the man walked up to the woman and assaulted her in the stomach area.

They did not say whether the woman was injured.

Police say they arrested a man three days after the alleged attack and charged him with one count of assault causing bodily harm.