Man charged after alleged assault on pregnant woman at Toronto's Eaton Centre
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault at the Toronto Eaton Centre is seen in these surveillance camera images. (Toronto police handout)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 10:16AM EDT
Toronto police say a man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman at a prominent downtown shopping mall.
They allege the incident happened last weekend while the woman was standing near a washroom at the Toronto Eaton Centre.
Police allege the man walked up to the woman and assaulted her in the stomach area.
They did not say whether the woman was injured.
Police say they arrested a man three days after the alleged attack and charged him with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
