Man charged after 12 guns found in vehicle at Sask. border crossing
CBSA recently found 12 undeclared guns in a cargo van at a border crossing in North Portal, Sask. (Canada Border Services Agency)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 5:01PM EDT
A 41-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly trying to cross the U.S. border into Canada with 12 undeclared guns.
The Canada Border Services Agency said the man has been charged with smuggling, making a false statement and unlawfully failing to report imported goods after border officers allegedly found the 12 weapons and other items in a cargo van at the border crossing in North Portal, Sask., on Sunday.
Officers also allegedly found two prohibited stun guns and six overcapacity magazines in the vehicle.
The man is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Montreal man sentenced to two years for killing of Alzheimer's-stricken wife
- Hot, dry, windy conditions lead to warning that Alberta wildfires could blow up
- Family of 4-year-old critically injured in hit-and-run remain hopeful boy will recover
- Court rejects life sentence appeal by Halifax mall plotter
- Man charged after 12 guns found in vehicle at Sask. border crossing