

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 41-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly trying to cross the U.S. border into Canada with 12 undeclared guns.

The Canada Border Services Agency said the man has been charged with smuggling, making a false statement and unlawfully failing to report imported goods after border officers allegedly found the 12 weapons and other items in a cargo van at the border crossing in North Portal, Sask., on Sunday.

Officers also allegedly found two prohibited stun guns and six overcapacity magazines in the vehicle.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.