

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say a man was reportedly bitten by a raccoon that animal services thinks may be rabid.

Police say the rabies virus is spreading among raccoons in the south end of the city.

They say the man reported being chased by the animal and bitten on Sunday morning.

They say animal services caught the raccoon after the incident.

Officers have picked up multiple raccoons around the city in the past few days.

Police are advising residents to be cautious around the animals.