Kelly Carrington’s career choice frequently raises eyebrows at dinner and cocktail parties.

“So, let's say you're at a dinner party and they ask you, ‘So what do you do?’ I'm like, ‘A massage therapist and a doula’. And they say, ‘No, what do you really do?’, and I say, ‘No man, that's what I really do for a living,’" Carrington told CTV Atlantic.

Doulas like Carrington provide physical and emotional support to women and their families before, during and after childbirth. They also consult on pre- and postpartum challenges like developing birth plans, nutrition and lactation.

The word “doula” comes from an antiquated Greek word for a female servant, and the role’s responsibilities are traditionally seen as being carried out exclusively by women.

Carrington’s career choice elicits surprise—and sometimes skepticism—because he is a man.

He was certified as a doula in 2014 by DONA International, the world’s largest accrediting body of doulas. The group does not track how many men it has accredited since it launched more than two decades ago, but believes the number to be tiny. Carrington says DONA International told him he is the first male birth doula in Canada.

“Some of my male friends do make fun of me because this is what I do, but whatever, this is what I do,” Carrington said. “The intention of the doula is, I think, more important than the gender of the doula.”

On his website, Carrington writes, “I recognize that I will never know what it is like to feel a life grow inside me, nor will I know what it feels like to experience a rush during labour, and I will also never know what it feels like to have a baby crowning after 10 hours of labour.”

But he adds, “Other male healthcare practitioners are often involved during other aspects of a woman’s journey through pregnancy, delivery and postpartum, so why not a male doula?”

Stephanie Schnare and her husband, Ryan, who used Carrington as a doula for the birth of their first child, agree.

She told CTV Atlantic that Carrington’s gender puzzled her at first because it seemed so odd “that there was a man who wanted to be around pregnant women as much as he does.”

But once she met him, her confusion lifted.

“It seemed like such a natural fit to his personality,” Schnare said. “It is unique, but I think it’s pretty fantastic that a guy would want to be invested in pregnancy like he is.”

She added that Carrington was able to give her husband coping mechanisms to support her during contractions, and that their experience was so positive, that she and Ryan are using Carrington’s services for their second baby.

“He’s good luck,” Schnare said.

