

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Calgary man who shared hundreds of images of women that were taken without their consent has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Jeffrey Robert Williamson pleaded guilty to charges of voyeurism, distribution of voyeurism, and possession of child pornography in a Calgary courtroom on Thursday. The 44-year-old man was arrested and charged in June 2017 following a complaint police received about the “Canada Creep” Twitter account he operated.

Williamson posted videos and photos of unsuspecting women, primarily in the downtown Calgary area, that were secretly taken from below their skirts or above their shirts. The account, which has since been deleted, had attracted more than 16,000 followers before it was shut down.

Following his arrest, police discovered hundreds of thousands images, including child pornography, on multiple computers and hard drives seized from his home in southeast Calgary.

Williamson will be on probation for two years following the completion of his two-year sentence where he will be banned from possessing electronic devices, accessing social media, and going to the downtown core. He will also be required to undergo counselling upon his release.

With files from CTV Calgary