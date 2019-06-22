Man arrested one week after altercation at Hamilton, Ont. Pride event
People participate during the annual Toronto Pride Parade, in Toronto on Sunday, July 3, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 22, 2019 4:40PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 22, 2019 4:42PM EDT
Hamilton police say they've made an arrest following an altercation at a Pride event last weekend and say they are looking to make several more.
Police say they responded to a large disturbance at Gage Park on June 15 that resulted in a physical confrontation and may have left multiple people injured.
They say there was an argument between the event's attendees and two groups protesting the event -- a religious group and members of the yellow vest movement, a populist group that originated in France.
Police say both the religious group and the yellow vest members were displaying anti-LGBTQ signs.
Following an investigation, a 33-year-old Hamilton man was arrested for parole violations for allegedly participating in a public demonstration where the peace was disrupted.
Police say they're also looking to arrest several other suspects.
