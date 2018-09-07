

CTVNews.ca Staff





A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged armed abduction in Richmond Hill, Ont. that was captured on a doorbell camera.

Johnathan McLennan was arrested Thursday in Toronto after a national warrant was issued. He faces nine charges, including kidnapping with a firearm, forcible confinement, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The arrest comes two weeks after a woman rang a doorbell at 2:50 a.m. in a residential neighbourhood in Richmond Hill, activating a video camera. As she waits for an answer, a man is seen exiting a vehicle and brandishing what appears to be a handgun.

An altercation occurs on the front porch. The man can be heard on the video telling the woman he is going to kill her while she pleads with him to “stop.” At one point, the woman says she thinks she is going to die.

The video ends as the man grabs the woman by her hair and drags her into the vehicle. The vehicle then drives off.

York Regional Police said the victim, described as a 28-year-old woman from Richmond Hill, was found in “good health” one day after the video surfaced.

The owner of the home told CTV Toronto at the time that he was asleep during the incident and discovered the disturbing footage the next morning. He said he did not recognize the man or woman and described the incident as “unbelievable.”

McLennan was due to appear in court on Friday.