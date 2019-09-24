

The Canadian Press





COLLINGWOOD, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal attack this month on an elderly woman in Collingwood, north of Toronto.

They say the woman was walking on Market Lane when she was allegedly assaulted, knocked to the ground and her purse stolen by an unknown suspect on Sept. 14, around 4 p.m.

They say the woman suffered life-threatening injuries in the attack and died later in hospital.

Caleb Burgler is charged with second-degree murder and robbery with violence, and he is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.