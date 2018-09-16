

The Canadian Press





Vancouver police say a man in his 20s is under arrest after allegedly speeding across the border from the United States into Canada without stopping.

Police say a blue pickup truck with Oregon licence plates zipped through the border without stopping around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, prompting a chase.

It's alleged the driver refused to pull over and continued to drive towards Vancouver's west side until the pickup collided with a Mazda sedan and crashed into an unoccupied store.

The 32-year-old Vancouver man driving the Mazda received minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested.

Investigators say they will recommend charges related to dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit, but additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.