Man arrested in B.C. after allegedly crossing border without stopping car
Canadian border guards are silhouetted as they replace each other at an inspection booth at the Douglas border crossing on the Canada-USA border in Surrey, B.C., on August 20, 2009. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:54PM EDT
Vancouver police say a man in his 20s is under arrest after allegedly speeding across the border from the United States into Canada without stopping.
Police say a blue pickup truck with Oregon licence plates zipped through the border without stopping around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday, prompting a chase.
It's alleged the driver refused to pull over and continued to drive towards Vancouver's west side until the pickup collided with a Mazda sedan and crashed into an unoccupied store.
The 32-year-old Vancouver man driving the Mazda received minor injuries, and the suspect was arrested.
Investigators say they will recommend charges related to dangerous driving and causing a police pursuit, but additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses.
