Toronto police have charged a man in the deaths of two men who went missing last spring in the city’s Church-Wellesley Village.

Bruce McArthur, 66, described as a self-employed landscaper, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Selim Esen and Andrew Kinsman.

They added that there may be other victims.

"We believe he is responsible for the deaths of Mr. Esen and Mr. Kinsmen, and we believe he is responsible for the deaths of other men who have yet to be identified," said Det-Sgt. Hank Idsinga of the homicide squad.

Esen and Kinsman’s bodies have not been found but Idsinga said investigators have “a pretty good idea” of how they died.

Idsinga said police were able to uncover evidence this week them allowed them to move quickly and make the arrest. They gave few details about that evidence but they say they are currently searching five properties in the Toronto area as part of their investigation.

Esen, 44, was last seen in mid-April while Kinsman, 49, was last seen in late June, prompting some in the Church-Wellesley Village to raise concerns that a serial killer might be responsible. Investigators said they did not believe the disappearances were linked in any way.

Police are still investigating McArthur’s relationship to the men, but say it was “sexual” in nature. Their investigation continues.

