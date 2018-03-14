

Daniela Germano and Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





A teen boy and a woman were found dead in a home east of Toronto on Wednesday, hours before police arrested a suspect in what is being described as a domestic double homicide.

Durham regional police said a man was arrested in Oshawa, Ont., after officers found the bodies of a 15-year-old boy and a 39-year-old woman in an Ajax, Ont., home. A 13-year-old girl also found in the home and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not identify anyone in the case, but said the 29-year-old suspect was believed to have been in a romantic relationship with the dead woman, and the two children found in the home were related to her.

The 15-year-old in the incident was identified as Roy Pejcinovski, a star goalie with the Don Mills Flyers minor midget hockey team.

Team president Peter MacInnis said Pejcinovski's death is a "tremendous loss" for the Flyers, which are in the city finals to qualify to represent the Greater Toronto Area for the provincial championship.

"It's tough for the players on the team, the parents, the staff -- he was a great kid," MacInnis said. "And his buddies on the team are 14 or 15, how do you deal with that?"

MacInnis said the teen was a top player, who had promising prospects in next year's Ontario Hockey League draft.

"He was an elite athlete, he was absolutely the team's No. 1 goalie and he has been for several years," he said, adding that grief counsellors were brought in at Wednesday night's practice to break the news to Pejcinovski's teammates.

MacInnis said the Flyers were scheduled to play Friday, but the team has asked the league to postpone the game as players cope with the loss of their goalie.

"There are a whole lot of mixed emotions," he said. "If it happened in the summer, it would still be a tragedy, but the fact that the team is in the high part of the season, it's very difficult."

The team plans to do something in Pejcinovski's honour, MacInnis said, but details will be discussed later.

Police said the suspect was arrested without incident and is expected make a court appearance Thursday morning, where he will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Investigators said police were called to the Ajax home shortly before noon Wednesday after a woman stopped by to check on her friend.

They said a man answered the door, wouldn't let the woman in and then left the area in a vehicle that was later found abandoned.

Officers arrived at the home to find the injured 13-year-old girl and the bodies of the teen boy and the woman, police said.

"We believe this is an isolated incident," Const. George Tudos told reporters earlier in the day.

Marion Kervick, who lives two doors down from the home, said a mother and her three children lived there.

"Our neighbourhood is a quiet neighbourhood," she said. "But I guess it's always quiet until something happens, right?"