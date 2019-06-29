Man arrested after series of sexual assaults in downtown Toronto, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 29, 2019 2:50PM EDT
Toronto police say they've arrested a man after a series of sexual assaults in the city's downtown core.
Police say they responded to multiple reports of sexual assaults on Friday on Yonge Street between College and Dundas streets.
They say a man approached five women and allegedly sexually assaulted them at different times between 9 and 10 a.m.
They say a 33-year-old Toronto man has been charged with five counts of sexual assault.
Police say they believe there may be other victims and they are asking them to come forward.
