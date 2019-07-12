

Jackie Dunham, with files from CTV News Kitchener





Police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man alleged to have sexually assaulted a young boy in front of his mother in Kitchener, Ont.

Investigators said the alleged incident occurred on Wednesday evening at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Westmount Road, between Victoria Street and Highland Road, in the city’s west end.

The boy’s mother said she was walking with her daughter and two sons on a sidewalk when they passed by three men.

The woman, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of her son, told CTV News Kitchener that she noticed one of the men looking at her daughter as they walked by them. When she turned to look back at her two sons, she said she saw one of the men touch her eight-year-old son’s private parts.

When she told the man she was going to report him to police, she said he simply responded “I like kids.” The mother managed to snap a photo of the man she said sexually assaulted her son and provided it to police.

On Friday morning, Waterloo Regional Police said they arrested a male in connection with the assault. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

The man’s identity is not being released yet because he has not appeared in court, police said.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Friday.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who came forward with information in connection to this investigation,” Bryan Larkin, the chief of police, said in a statement.

The alleged incident is the second sexual assault involving a child in the area in less than a week.

On Saturday, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in the common area of an apartment building located on a residential street called Brybeck Crescent, just a few blocks away from where the boy was touched. The girl was taken to hospital following the assault.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect who is described as a 5’10” to 6’ tall white man with a medium build. He was seen wearing a grey striped T-shirt and a white baseball cap.

Police have released surveillance video of a man walking in the area around the time of the sexual assault and said they’re looking to speak with him to “determine if he can provide further information.”

Anyone with information related to either case is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.