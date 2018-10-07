Man arrested after couch set on fire at B.C. police building
A man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a couch in a B.C. police building on Saturday. (CTV)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 10:22AM EDT
A man has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a couch in a B.C. police building on Saturday.
Police in North Delta say a man walked into the lobby of the Public Safety Building and started a fire on the couches in the lobby area. The flames caused the sprinklers to go off, leaving pools of water on the floor.
“Fortunately there were no injuries,” said Cris Leykauf, public affairs coordinator for Delta Police, in a statement. “The man was quickly arrested and is currently in custody.”
The building was evacuated at the time and remains closed to the general public while police and staff have returned to work.
There were no injuries in the fire today at the Public Safety Building in North Delta. See the release - https://t.co/tNu3HuxvYd— Delta Police (@deltapolice) October 6, 2018
