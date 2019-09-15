A man is facing charges after he was caught climbing the Ambassador Bridge which connects Windsor, Ont. with Detroit, Mich.

Police were called to the bridge around 8 a.m. on Saturday after the man was spotted making his way down the 118-metre tall south tower.

Police waited for the man to make his way down the bridge's suspension cable before arresting him.

The man later identified himself to AM800 News as Luke Heney, a 31-year-old Windsor resident. He told the radio station that he climbed the bridge to hang a banner advertising his band.

"It's something that I would absolutely not recommend to anyone," Heney told AM800. "You have to understand the risk and I was prepared to face those risks. It was very calculated on my end."

Heney said he was charged with public mischief, and had to promise to stay 500 metres away from the bridge.