

The Canadian Press





HAMILTON -- Police say they arrested a man during a yellow-vest protest in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday morning.

Hamilton police say the group was protesting the federal Liberal government in front of city hall around 11 a.m. when an opposing group showed up.

Police say a verbal exchange occurred, followed by an assault. A 25-year-old man was arrested, but it's not known which side the protest he was on.

Police say the man has been charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and causing a disturbance.

The yellow-vest movement has sprung up in Canada after the symbol was used in France to protest fuel tax hikes last November.

Yellow vests have turned up at events across Canada displaying widely varying agendas, but most are opposed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership.