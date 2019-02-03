

The Canadian Press





MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- RCMP are investigating a crash on the Trans Canada Highway just east of Moose Jaw, Sask., that claimed two lives.

Police say two vehicles, one of them a truck pulling an empty horse trailer, collided Saturday in the highway's westbound lanes at the Belle Plaine turnoff.

Police say a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the deceased or details about the cause of the crash were immediately released.