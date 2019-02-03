Man and woman killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway near Moose Jaw, Sask.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 3, 2019 7:52AM EST
MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- RCMP are investigating a crash on the Trans Canada Highway just east of Moose Jaw, Sask., that claimed two lives.
Police say two vehicles, one of them a truck pulling an empty horse trailer, collided Saturday in the highway's westbound lanes at the Belle Plaine turnoff.
Police say a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
No information about the deceased or details about the cause of the crash were immediately released.
