Man and woman dead after attempted murder on Niagara River
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 6:17PM EDT
FORT ERIE, Ont. -- Two people have died after an attempted murder on the Niagara River that local police say also sent a child to hospital on Friday evening.
Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report of three people in the water in distress near the area of Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie, Ont., around 6:30 p.m.
They say a bystander was able to pull a 29-year-old woman from the water, and she was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.
A child who was also rescued was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.
Investigators were initially looking for the third person in the water -- a 28-year-old man who was wanted on charges of attempted murder and breach of probation.
Police say the attempted murder charge was in relation to the child.
They say they pulled the man's body from the water on Saturday afternoon.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Defence lawyer awaiting information from Crown in RCMP secrets case
- Man and woman dead after attempted murder on Niagara River
- Jason Kenney: Alberta will drop more inter-province trade barriers
- 'There’s no Planet B': Global climate strike reaches Calgary