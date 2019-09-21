

The Canadian Press





FORT ERIE, Ont. -- Two people have died after an attempted murder on the Niagara River that local police say also sent a child to hospital on Friday evening.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report of three people in the water in distress near the area of Jarvis Street and Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie, Ont., around 6:30 p.m.

They say a bystander was able to pull a 29-year-old woman from the water, and she was taken to hospital in critical condition, where she later died.

A child who was also rescued was taken to a local hospital and remains in stable condition.

Investigators were initially looking for the third person in the water -- a 28-year-old man who was wanted on charges of attempted murder and breach of probation.

Police say the attempted murder charge was in relation to the child.

They say they pulled the man's body from the water on Saturday afternoon.