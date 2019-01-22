

CTVNews.ca, with files from CTV Toronto's Austin Delaney





A Toronto man has admitted dismembering the body of a 30-year-old woman whose remains were found in a garbage bag behind a butcher's shop.

Ian Albert Ohab, who appeared in the witness stand at a University Avenue court on Tuesday, has pleaded guilty to indignity to a body, but denies murdering Melissa Cooper.

An employee found Cooper’s torso when taking out the trash from Charlie's Meat and Seafood in downtown Toronto in mid-April 2016.

Ohab said he and Cooper were in his apartment, with Cooper doing crack cocaine in his bathroom. He had some heroin and shot up in his bedroom.

He passed out and in the morning found Cooper on the floor with no pulse. He panicked and tried to dump the body in a stairwell but a neighbour came by.

He said it was a “perfect storm” and put Cooper’s body in the tub, where he dismembered the body.

The case continues.