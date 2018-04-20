Man accused of student murder not fit for trial: court
Gabriel Klein responds to questions from a judge during an appearance in B.C. Supreme after refusing to engage with the legal system. Nov. 21, 2016.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 2:28PM EDT
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A man accused of murdering a student at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been found unfit to stand trial because of his mental state.
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Heather Holmes says the variability of Gabriel Klein's mental illness must be taken into account.
Klein is accused of the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of a Grade 9 student who was also attacked in the lobby of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in November 2016.
More coming...
