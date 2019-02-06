Man accused of smothering ailing wife with pillow says he knew it would kill her
Michel Cadotte, accused of murder in the 2017 death of his ailing wife in what has been described as a mercy killing, is seen at the courthouse in Montreal on Monday, January 7, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 6, 2019 7:19AM EST
MONTREAL - Michel Cadotte, on trial for second-degree murder in the death of his ailing wife, said Tuesday he fully understood what he was doing when he smothered her with a pillow.
Under cross-examination by Crown prosecutor Genevieve Langlois, Cadotte, 57, said he knew what he was doing before, during and after the death of his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte.
The defence stated during its opening statement to the jury last week that Cadotte was so depressed and sleep deprived at the time that "he didn't have the freedom of choice" and that his state of mind does not support a conviction for murder.
Cadotte testified Tuesday that he realized his actions would "cause the death" of Lizotte, 60, and that doing so was a crime.
He admitted he understood the consequences of such a crime and added that he asked staff at the long-term care centre where Lizotte died to call 911, knowing it would lead to his arrest. He then waited for police in her room.
Cadotte said Tuesday that on the day of the killing he was frustrated to see his wife was not receiving adequate care, which he said triggered the desire to end her life.
